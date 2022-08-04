Batgirl star Leslie Grace thanks fans for allowing her to become 'my own damn hero' after film shelved

After Warner Bros. suddenly shelved the upcoming Batgirl, the erstwhile Barbara Gordon, Leslie Grace, weighed in on the surprising decision.

In an Instagram post, Grace thanked the cast and crew for their work on the film and the fans of Batgirl for allowing her to become "my own damn hero!"

"I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts." - Batgirl, Year One 🦇 #Batgirl

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," the In the Heights actress wrote, accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan — THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!'"

#Batgirl for life! 🦇"

Earlier, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah praised "the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity," but admitted they were taken off guard by the studio's actions.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," the pair wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah."

The cast also included Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, reprising his role from Tim Burton's iconic Batman films.

Batgirl, however, was not the only casualty yesterday, as the $40 million animated film Scoob!: Holiday Haunt will also never see the light of day.

