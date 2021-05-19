Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm the project, which Joss Whedon exited in 2018.

Batgirl movie gets new directors in Bad Boys for Life duo

From Bad Boys to Batgirl.

EW can confirm that Bad Boys for Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are attached to helm Warner Bros'. long-gestating Batgirl movie. The film will focus on Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson (whose credits also include Birds of Prey and The Flash) is behind the script for the film, which is being planned as an HBO Max release.

There are numerous iterations of the Batgirl character, but Barbara Gordon remains the best-known. Batgirl was originally introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane, but the Gordon iteration came along in 1967 as the character was revamped for the Batman TV series. Yvonne Craig began playing the role in the third season of the Adam West-led series.

Batgirl, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are on board to direct WB's 'Batgirl' movie | Credit: DC Comics; Inset: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Alicia Silverstone also famously played the role in Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin, and Rosario Dawson voiced the character in The Lego Batman Movie. The HBO Max series Titans will be introducing its own Barbara Gordon in season 3.

El Arbi and Fallah are no strangers to the superhero oeuvre. They'll be coming to Batgirl after working on Marvel's Ms. Marvel series.

