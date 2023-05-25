Margot Robbie has an existential crisis — and gets arrested — in new Barbie trailer

"Do you guys ever think about dying?"

Behold Margot Robbie's Barbie as she has an existential crisis in the new Barbie trailer. As for Ryan Gosling's Ken? Well, he's just Ken.

Nothing is amiss in the candy-colored world of Barbie Land when the clip opens — that is, until Barbie asks her fellow dolls if they ever think about the end. Strange things begin to happen, but the most alarming of all? Flat feet!

Barbie's heels are no longer arched, sending the other dolls into a tizzy. So she enlists the help of Kate McKinnon's Barbie, who instructs her to go to the "real world" to discover "the truth about the universe." Unbeknownst to her, Ken has snuck into the backseat. Soon enough, the two wind up in trouble, with both of them getting arrested.

Per Will Ferrell's toy company CEO, Barbie and Ken's presence in the real world could be "catastrophic."

"If you love Barbie, this movie is for you," the clip reads. "If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you."

Warner Bros. also released details Thursday about the movie's soundtrack, which will feature the film's stars Ryan Gosling and Dua Lipa as well as Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Haim, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, and Dominic Fike.

Robbie, also a producer on the film, told Vogue in a new cover story published this week that it was "really f---ing hard" to convince Mattel and Warner Bros., "two very nervous ginormous companies," to let Gerwig and Baumbach have full creative control.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBk4NYhWNMM Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBk4NYhWNMM Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros.

"[They asked], 'What's their plan? What are they going to do? What's it gonna be about? What's she going to say?'" Robbie recalled. "They have a bazillion questions."

Gerwig and Baumbach described the writing process as "open" in the interview. "There really was this kind of open, free road that we could keep building," Baumbach said. "It's like you're playing with dolls when you're writing something, and in this case, of course, there was this extra layer in that they were dolls."

Barbie hits theaters July 21. Watch the new trailer above.

