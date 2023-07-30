Oppenheimer held onto the No. 2 spot, bringing Barbenheimer's global take to over $1 billion.

Barbie tiptoes to the top of the box office for second week in a row, hitting $775M globally

Long live Barbenheimer!

In their second weeks, Barbie — whose ticket sales declined just 43% from its debut —and Oppenheimer continued to dominate the box office, bolstering a previously lackluster summer box office, as per Comscore.

At the top spot, Barbie earned $93 million domestically, bringing its cume to $351.4 million. Internationally, the Greta Gerwig-directed smash raked in $122.2 million this weekend, bringing the film's worldwide total so far to a staggering $774.5 million.

In only its second week, the certified global phenom is already the third highest-grossing film of the year, behind the Chris Pratt-starring The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At this pace, Barbie could become only the second film to cross the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, behind other childhood icon Super Mario.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Oppenheimer continued to benefit from being hitched to Barbie's hot pink wagon, taking in $46.2 million, for a domestic total of $174 million and a global total of $400.4 million. That brings Barbenheimer's cume to over $1.1 billion.

Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish. and Danny DeVito in 'Haunted Mansion' Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish. and Danny DeVito in 'Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Disney

"I'm a real fan of the ride," director Justin Simien told EW, noting the sheer amount of Easter eggs littered throughout the film. "I probably would be classified as a Disney Adult if I wasn't making movies for a living."

Rounding out the weekend's top five at the box office, Sound of Freedom continues its controversial run, snagging $12.4 million in its fourth week of release, for a domestic total of $149 million. And Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One shows little sign of life domestically with $10.7 million in its third week, bringing its total in the States to $139.2 million, though it's netted a much more respectable $448.5 million globally.