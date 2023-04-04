Plus, Barbie stops a 'beach off' between competing Kens in bubbly new trailer

Life in plastic, it's fantastic — unless you have a full-on existential crisis.

Fresh off the debut of 24 (!) first look character posters, Warner Bros. released a new teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. In the new clip, which introduces viewers to Barbie Land, the titular doll experiences said crisis and hits the road for the Real World — and Ken can't help but tag along (roller skates in tow.)

Elsewhere, two Kens (Gosling and Simu Liu) get in a beach off. "Looks like this beach was a little too much beach for you, Ken," Liu says.

"If I weren't severely injured I would beach you off right now, Ken," Gosling replies. Liu says, "I'll beach off with you any day, Ken." Oh, but wait, anyone who wants to beach Gosling's Ken off has to "beach me off first," Kingsley Ben-Adir's Ken says.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place," reads an official logline for the film, in theaters July 21. "Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

Director Gerwig penned the Barbie script with filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Robbie produced alongside David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, while Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams executive produced.

