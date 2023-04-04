Margot Robbie departs Barbie Land for the Real World in latest Barbie teaser trailer
Barbie (2023 movie)
- Movie
Life in plastic, it's fantastic — unless you have a full-on existential crisis.
Fresh off the debut of 24 (!) first look character posters, Warner Bros. released a new teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. In the new clip, which introduces viewers to Barbie Land, the titular doll experiences said crisis and hits the road for the Real World — and Ken can't help but tag along (roller skates in tow.)
Elsewhere, two Kens (Gosling and Simu Liu) get in a beach off. "Looks like this beach was a little too much beach for you, Ken," Liu says.
"If I weren't severely injured I would beach you off right now, Ken," Gosling replies. Liu says, "I'll beach off with you any day, Ken." Oh, but wait, anyone who wants to beach Gosling's Ken off has to "beach me off first," Kingsley Ben-Adir's Ken says.
"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place," reads an official logline for the film, in theaters July 21. "Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."
Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and Ritu Arya play various Barbies with different professions (Doctor! Nobel Prize recipient! Supreme Court justice! Mermaid!), while Liu, Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa are among the many Kens. America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and Ariana Greenblatt have been unveiled as humans in Barbie Land, while Will Ferrell plays a CEO of a toy company and Helen Mirren (whose very regal voice was heard in the first teaser trailer) is a narrator, per the character posters.
Director Gerwig penned the Barbie script with filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Robbie produced alongside David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, while Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams executive produced.
Check out the new teaser photos below.
