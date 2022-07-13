“You have a Ken in your life, and you know that Ken has ... Ken-ergy.”

In The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling's new Netflix thriller with Chris Evans, Evans insults Gosling by calling him a Ken doll. While that's rich coming from someone who's literally a human action figure, Gosling, who plays the iconic himbo in the new Barbie movie, says it's "not an insult at all."

"I'm proud of that," Gosling told ET Online. "I have that Ken-ergy. Which he could feel, obviously, when he commented on it. I still feel like the Ken-ergy is alive."

The Ken-ergy is not only alive, it's well, and it's looking at you with those dead, plastic, come-hither eyes.

RYAN GOSLING as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE” Ryan Gosling bring that big, big 'Ken-ergy' in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

But aside from being the best kind of pun — cheap — what exactly is "Ken-ergy"? Well, having come up with the term, Gosling would probably be the best person to define it. One would think.

When asked to explain Ken-ergy, Gosling pulls one of those, "You know what I mean ... no?"

"You've got a Ken in your life," he continued. "And you know that that Ken has ... Ken-ergy."

Gosling goes on to describe what a Ken is ... which sounds remarkably like a scrub: "Ken's got no money, he's got no job, he's got no car, he's got no house. He's going through some stuff."

Yes, we all learned in school that a scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me, but Barbie seems to have missed that lesson. Meanwhile, Ken's in these streets, hanging out the passenger side of Barbie's Dream ride trying to holler at Skipper.

So while we may not have landed on the exact definition of Ken-ergy, can Gosling at least tell us anything about Barbie? Details have been kept tighter than homegirl's 63-year-old waistline, but Robbie said whatever we think the Barbie movie is, it isn't. And Gosling isn't about to contradict that.

https://twitter.com/wbpictures/status/1519098004992512002 Margot Robbie ready to party as the titular plastic and fantastic doll in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros.

"Whatever Barbie says is exactly right," he said. "It's not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don't think that's what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?"

Oh, so that's Ken-ergy! Complete acquiescence to Barbie mixed with a sense of dazed confusion about what's going on all while looking incredibly hot. Sometimes it's easier to show than tell.

We'll finally be able to see for ourselves what Barbie is and isn't when it comes out next week on July 21. And The Gray Man comes out a day after on Netflix. Double your Gosling, double your puns!

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: