Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie-starring blockbuster is now the United States' top-earning movie at the domestic box office.

Barbie's box office is officially Kenough to make it the highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

According to Comscore tracking through Wednesday, the Greta Gerwig-directed, Margot Robbie- and Ryan Gosling-starring blockbuster has earned $575.4 million at the box office in the United States and Canada after only 34 days in release, dethroning the Super Mario Bros. Movie's $574.3 million total across its entire run.

Barbie opened to a mammoth $162 million for distributor Warner Bros. over its opening weekend in July, with the film's global ticket sales standing at $1.29 billion. Super Mario Bros. — featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy — still has Barbie beat on the worldwide front, however, with the Universal project (based on the popular video game franchise) earning $1.36 billion.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' and Mario in 'Super Mario Bros.' Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'; Mario in 'Super Mario Bros.' | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.; Nintendo/ Illumination/ Universal Pictures

Barbie's opening weekend and overall haul to date mark the largest in history for a film directed by a woman. Super Mario Bros. is also the top-earning movie based on a video game series, nearly tripling the $439 million global total posted by Warcraft back in 2016.

In addition to their healthy grosses, both films earned positive reviews from critics as well as awards pundits, with Mario standing as a potential contender in the Oscars' Best Animated Feature category. Barbie is expected to land in a wider range of brackets in the upcoming Academy Awards race.

Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW's request for more information.

