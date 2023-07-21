Margot Robbie's new movie has grossed more than The Batman, Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and more.

Barbie opening-day box office clobbers The Batman, Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy

Life in plastic is looking pretty fantastic for Barbie's tiny purse.

That means Barbie is pacing to take in at least $130 million over the weekend, which would be a landmark total for a Hollywood film directed by a woman.

Margot Robbie in Barbie, Robert Pattinson in The Batman, Spider Man in Into the Spider Verse. 'Barbie' has beaten 'The Batman' and 'Spider-Man' movies at the box office | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Jonathan Olley/DC Comics/Warner Bros.; Sony Pictures Animation

Robbie stars in the well-reviewed project as the titular doll, who, alongside Ken (Ryan Gosling), travels to the "real" world from her plastic toy kingdom as she dives deeper into an existential crisis.

The movie has thus far received glowing praise from critics and audiences, holding an 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and posting a score of 81 on Metacritic.

Barbie has been playfully pitted against Christopher Nolan's (much darker) three-hour historical drama Oppenheimer, which also opened Friday and is pacing for a lower box office bow despite earning higher critical praise.

"In terms of how they moved and how they behaved, I wanted it to feel heightened, but I didn't want it to feel like a sketch," Gerwig recently told EW of designing Barbie's musical sequences. "So all the Barbies and Kens you see on the beach [and other dance sequence settings] hold themselves differently. Our choreographer said dancers, their bodies always have a direction that's different [from] normal people. So that was kind of like in this conception of Barbie Land, it's like a soundstage musical."

Barbie is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: