Barbie is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week while mutant turtles, a giant shark, and Dracula were no match for father of the atom bomb.

All is right with the world as Barbenheimer once again claims top two spots at weekend box office

The summer belongs to Barbara Millicent Roberts, but J. Robert Oppenheimer is having his own hot boy season.

In its fourth week of release, Barbie holds onto the top spot at the box office, bringing in $33.7 million, as per Comscore, for a domestic cume so far of $526.3 million.

Internationally, Greta Gerwig's blockbuster about Mattel's iconic doll was unseated by China's No More Bets, which opened to $88 million, easily besting Barbie's $45.1 million. But the plastic is still fantastic as, globally, Barbie has reached an astounding $1.2 billion.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros.

Though it may have been gobbled up by Meg 2: The Trench last week, relegating it to third, Oppenheimer rebounds this week for second place at the box office, earning $18.8 million, bringing its domestic cume to $264.3 million. Globally, the Christopher Nolan joint sits at $649 million.

Coming in third this weekend, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem had a relatively strong second week, dropping only 44 percent to earn $15.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $72.8 million ($94.7 million globally).

Meg 2 took a smaller bite out of the box office in its second week of release, taking in $12.7 million, adding to it domestic gross of $54.1 million. The Jason Statham shark thriller is faring much better in international waters, where it earned $43.7 million, placing it right behind Barbie. So far Meg 2 has grossed $257 million globally.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' | Credit: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

The only new release to crack the top 5, The Last Voyage of the Demeter earned $6.5 million over the weekend. Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, the film tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — fifty unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship.

"The movie is really Alien-on-a-ship in 1897." director André Øvredal told EW. "Dracula is the creature that they have to contend with."

"It was always my wont to create a creature movie here, to portray Dracula in a way we haven't really seen much," he continued. "It's not really described much in the novel, how he looks when he's out on the boat. We just know that he has the ability to change into all kinds of shapes. So, we were free to create this demon as we pleased."

