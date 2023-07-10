Do you know where Ken is? He's in the jungle, baby!

On the red carpet for the premiere of Barbie, songwriter-producer Mark Ronson was discussing working with Ryan Gosling on his character's song, "I'm Just a Ken."

Ronson was praising Gosling's performance of the '80s power ballad when he casually mentioned that Guns N' Roses legendary guitarist Slash just so happens to be on the record.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie' Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie' | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Ronson spoke with Variety about etching out "like three hours on a Tuesday afternoon" to work with Gosling and how surprised he was by the actor's deep, rocking Kenergy.

"We hadn't met before, we just went into the studio and talked about music," Ronson said of Gosling. "As he started to get warmed up, I was like, 'Oh my god, this guy is gonna murder this song.' And of course he would. He's Ken. Who would understand this song better than him."

A year after they laid down the vocals, Ronson sent Gosling the finished track "with Slash on it and everybody" and the La La Land star was "psyched and satisfied."

Well, yeah. Slash is on it. Why is Slash on it?

Turns out Slash is Ronson's "all-time hero" and though he didn't know him very well, "it never hurts to ask," the Oscar-winner noted.

"I sent him the song and he was like, 'This is a good song... cool, I'll play on it,'" Ronson recalled. "He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It's wonderful."

