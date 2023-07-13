Everything to know about the Barbie movie cast

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Margot Robbie began acting in her native Australia on the soap Neighbors and rose to international fame with her barnstorming turn in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), followed by playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016), James Gunn's superior sequel The Suicide Squad (2021), and Cathy Yan's invigorating Birds of Prey (2020).

She soon earned two Oscar nominations for her brilliant turn as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2017) and her role in Bombshell (2019) before turning heads as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… In 2022, Robbie starred in an absolute mess called Amsterdam, as well as the similarly maximalist Babylon. More recently, she played a small but pivotal role in Wes Anderson's delightful, thoughtfully constructed Asteroid City (2023).

Robbie has been married to producer Tom Ackerley since 2016. The couple met on the set of the 2014 film Suite Française, and founded LuckyChap Entertainment together the following year. Along with Barbie, the company has produced her costar Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman and I, Tonya, as well as the Netflix series Maid (2021) and upcoming spins on Ocean's 11 and Tank Girl. (Rejoice!)

As for why she signed on to play Barbie, Robbie cited the casting as part of her motivation. "I don't think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film if there wasn't a wide diversity of Barbies and Kens," she told Time. "I don't think you should say, 'This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that's what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.'"