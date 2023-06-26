Ken is hosting Barbie's pink Malibu dreamhouse on Airbnb

Ken is opening the doors to his Kendom.

OK, well, it isn't his Kendom (he wishes) — it's Barbie's iconic pink Malibu dreamhouse. Warner Bros. has partnered with Airbnb for two one-night stays beginning July 21, EW has confirmed. The listing is hosted by none other than Ken, who says Barbie has handed over the keys to her abode along the coast of Malibu this summer while she's away — and he's made a few tweaks to the interior to better reflect his Kenergy.

Out front, pool floats that spell out KEN float in the water. In the rooms, Ken has decked out the interior to reflect the wild wild west, including animal skin rugs, leather throw pillows, and a life-sized plastic horse. Fringe and cowboy boots replace the pink gingham prints and dresses often found in Barbie's closet. Ken has even taken it upon himself to replace one of the doors with a saloon style entrance that reads "Kendom Saloon."

The description reads: "Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu Dreamhouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I've added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu Dreamhouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!"

Other features include an outdoor disco dance floor and a balcony with ocean views. Booking opens at 10 a.m. PST on Monday, July 17 for two one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22. Check out the full listing and more photos here.

CBS Los Angeles photojournalist John Schreiber first spotted the pink dreamhouse while flying over Malibu this past weekend.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros.

Barbie and her pink convertible cruises into theaters July 21.

