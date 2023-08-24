Barbie sets IMAX release featuring new post-credits footage

We can soon experience irrepressible thoughts of death on an even bigger screen.

Ready for another trip to Barbie Land (with a splash of existentialism)?

Well, you're in luck. Greta Gerwig's box-office hit movie Barbie is set for an IMAX release for a limited one-week engagement beginning Sept. 22. Even better? Audiences will also be treated to never-before-seen post-credits footage during the supersized screenings. (The current theatrical version does not have a post-credits scene.)

"The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving," Gerwig said in a statement. "So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can't thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world."

"We made Barbie for the big screen, so it's a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all," the director added. "And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we're excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew's incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy."

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. executives Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, added, "If there was one thing missing in this winning Barbie strategy, it was being able to put Greta's singular vision on premium IMAX screens over the uber-competitive summer corridor. That Barbie continues to draw packed audiences around the world heading into its sixth weekend in release speaks to the quality of the film and the excitement audiences have for the story."

The star-studded musical comedy led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office this month, making Gerwig the first female solo director to achieve the feat. At the domestic box office, Barbie recently overtook The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing movie of the year.

"I think Barbie's been capturing people's attention since the day she was invented," Robbie, also a producer on the film, said of the fervor around the iconic doll in EW's Around the Table with the cast (above), conducted in late June. "She is an icon, but she's a very complicated one. There's been times when Barbie has been ahead of her times and there's been times when she's been behind her times, but she's always been evolving. I feel like this movie's the next evolution."

