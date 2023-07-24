You can buy Ryan Gosling's 'I am Kenough' hoodie from Barbie

He's just Ken (and he's enough).

Ryan Gosling's "I am Kenough" tie-dye sherpa hoodie from Barbie is available to shop on Mattel's merch website. Up for pre-order for $60, the hoodie is set to ship around Sept. 29, just in time for sweater weather.

If you were one of the bevy of Barbs who came out opening weekend, then you know Gosling sports the cozy hoodie towards the end of the film. The real world-corrupted Ken comes to the realization that he'll have to figure out who he is without Barbie (Margot Robbie). Hence the colorful wardrobe change.

"i am kenough" Ken sweater 'I am Kenough' hoodie from 'Barbie' | Credit: Mattel

The "I am Kenough" merch also come in the forms of a coffee cup, tie-dye t-shirt, and baseball cap.

The film directed Greta Gerwig follows Robbie's doll as she malfunctions and experiences a very human existential crisis. At the weekend box office, the star-studded musical comedy opened with a massive $155 million, making it the biggest debut for a female director since Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel ($153 million) in 2019. Come Monday morning, Barbie had the biggest opening weekend of the year with $162 million.

The Oscar campaign for Gosling has already begun, with many moviegoers heralding his subversive performance and dazzling musical moments. The La La Land star performs not just one but two musical numbers: a cover of Matchbox Twenty's "Push" and the original song "I'm Just Ken." During EW's Around the Table with Gerwig and the cast (conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), Gosling said he had to "make peace" with his child actor past to play the character.

Barbie Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"At a certain point, I thought I had left that kid behind, and I realized that I needed his help to make this movie," said Gosling, who was a former All New Mickey Mouse Club cast member during the '90s. "So I had to go back and make peace with him and ask for his help. It was good for me."

Of harnessing his inner Kenergy, he added, "It was like, at one moment I was a human male in my backyard picking up a Ken doll, and then somehow magically I had become that doll and I was being picked up by Greta Gerwig, and the only way to become human again was to just follow her very specific directions."

Barbie is now playing in theaters.

