Barbie Movie Funko Pops are here! Your exclusive first look, plus how to preorder

These adorable versions of Gold Disco Barbie, President Barbie, and Western Barbie and Ken are just $12.
By Nicola Fumo July 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
The Barbie movie is nearly here — and so are its Funko Pops

The four-item lineup of Barbie The Movie Funko Pops will be available for pre-order at stores including Amazon beginning today, July 12, at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). There are three variations of Barbie and one Ken Funko Pop in the collaboration, each priced at $13. And orders placed today are expected to be delivered by late August. 

EW has your exclusive first look at all four Barbie Funko Pops, which includes Gold Disco and President Barbies. There's also a matching Western Barbie and Ken decked out in hot pink cowboy gear.  

Buy it! Funko Pop x Barbie The Movie Gold Disco Barbie, $12.99 at amazon.com 

The Gold Disco Barbie Funko Pop sports a strapless jumpsuit that's champagne-colored and glittery. The ode to '70s disco fashion continues with gold platform shoes, plus cuff bracelets and a headpiece. The figurine has wavy blonde locks and is 4.85 inches tall. 

There's also President Barbie, who wears a floor-length lavender gown with gold embellishment and a gold necklace. It also has a coordinating sash reading "president" and a single pointed pump visible beneath the dress's long hem. A bit smaller, the President Barbie Funko Pop stands at 3.95 inches high. 

We also have the coordinating Western Barbie and Western Ken Funko Pops. The Barbie version wears a white cowboy hat with hot pink trim over wavy blonde hair. She wears a vest and flared pants in the same Barbie pink shade as the detail on her brimmed hat. The Western look is finished off with a pink neck kerchief and a pair of white and gray cowboy boots. She's 4.3 inches tall. 

Western Ken is outfitted in a black and white shirt with black pants and a gold-buckled belt. His look is finished off with a white cowboy hat and matching white cowboy boots — plus a hot pink neck kerchief, just like Western Barbie's. He's also the same height as his counterpart, at 4.3 inches. 

All four Barbie movie Funko Pops are available for pre-order at Amazon now. Keep scrolling to see — and pre-order — President Barbie and Western Ken and Barbie.

Buy it! Funko Pop x Barbie President Barbie, $12.99 at amazon.com 

Buy it! Funko Pop x Barbie The Movie Western Ken, $12.99 at amazon.com 

Buy it! Funko Pop x Barbie The Movie Western Barbie, $12.99 at amazon.com 

