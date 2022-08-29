Barbie Ferreira may have left fans feeling less than euphoric after departing the cast of Euphoria last week, but the actress has a new project on the horizon.

The star is set to join West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose for a new psychological thriller from Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television.

Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the film centers on a chef (played by Debose) as she opens her first establishment. While grappling with the pressures of running the kitchen, she must also contend with "the powerful spirit of the estate's previous owner," who threatens to sabotage her.

Production on the "sensuous thriller" is set to begin this fall.

Ferreira shared news of her Euphoria departure on Instagram alongside artwork by co-star Hunter Schafer, bidding farewell to her fan favorite character Kat Hernandez.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," she wrote. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

