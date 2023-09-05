Get ready to return to the Kendom: Barbie sets digital release date

The box office smash will be available to purchase and/or rent come Sept. 12.

Barbie and her pink convertible are cruising into homes next week via digital release.

Come Sept. 12, the box office hit, which smashed records with more than $1.38 billion worldwide, will be available to purchase for $29.99 and/or rent for $24.99 on digital movie platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

The musical comedy from director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) follows Stereotypical Barbie (played by Margot Robbie, also an executive producer) as she experiences a full-on existential crisis, prompting her to leave the pink utopia that is Barbie Land for the real world in search for answers.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Dale Robinette/Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. previously announced the summer blockbuster's one-week IMAX release beginning Sept. 22. Audiences will also be treated to never-before-seen post-credits footage during the supersized screenings. (The current theatrical version does not have a post-credits scene.)

"The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving," Gerwig said in a statement. "So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can't thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world. We made Barbie for the big screen, so it's a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all."

With Barbie, Gerwig became the first solo female director to surpass the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The film also recently overtook The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office.

"I think Barbie's been capturing people's attention since the day she was invented," Robbie previously said of the fervor in EW's Around the Table with the cast. "She is an icon, but she's a very complicated one. There's been times when Barbie has been ahead of her times and there's been times when she's been behind her times, but she's always been evolving. I feel like this movie's the next evolution."

