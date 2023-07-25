We may never know how much Kenergy lies within them.

Not quite Kenough: Dan Levy, Ben Platt, Bowen Yang missed out on Barbie due to scheduling conflicts

Greta Gerwig's box-office smash Barbie has no shortage of Kenergy.

The all-star cast of Barbies includes Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon, so it seems only fitting that casting directors Allison Jones and Lucy Bevan would enlist similar star power when it came to casting the Kens. And there was no shortage of actors vying to be part of the pink paradise.

Dan Levy, Ben Platt, Bowen Yang Dan Levy; Ben Platt; Bowen Yang | Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty, Taylor Hill/WireImage

Meanwhile, Jonathan Groff almost took the role of outsider Allan, which ultimately went to Michael Cera.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, 'I can't believe I'm typing this, but I can't do Allan,'" Jones told Vanity Fair.

The entire Barbie cast was required to stay in London for three months due to COVID protocols, which made the actors unable to join the production.

But the cast was rounded out by a team of Kens led by Ryan Gosling, and along with Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa, the diverse set of Kens were ready to beach off and sing some Matchbox Twenty. "They were definitely really different, but they had to feel like a cohesive group. You wanted to cast people who were really going to get on and be great and enjoy it," Bevan says.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: