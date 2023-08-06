Meanwhile, Meg 2: The Trench and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem make solid debuts as Oppenheimer holds strong.

"I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

That was part of Margot Robbie's pitch to get the Barbie movie made and it turns out, she wasn't overselling at all.

In its third week of release, the Greta Gerwig-directed film about the world's most famous doll became the second film this year to cross the billion dollar mark globally. The year's highest grossing film (so far), The Super Mario Bros. Movie, accomplished that feat in April after four weeks.

Barbie Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie makes Gerwig the 29th director, and the first solo female director, to join the billion dollar movie club.

Mattel's pointy-toed flagship creation took in $53 million domestically, bringing its total here to $459.4 million, and an additional $72 million internationally to bring its global cume to $1.03 billion, as per Comscore.

Barbie may have been the No. 1 movie domestically, but internationally Meg 2: The Trench took the top spot with $112 million. The sequel to 2018's The Meg starring reliable box office presence Jason Statham earned $30 million stateside over the weekend for second place.

Oppenheimer was third both internationally ($81.5 million) and domestically ($28.7 million), bringing its North American haul to $228.6 million, and crossing the half billion dollar threshold worldwide with $552.9 million. Following the creation of the atom bomb, Oppenheimer currently stands as director Christopher Nolan's fifth biggest film, and the biggest World War II film, of all time.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they appear in new film 'Mutant Mayhem' The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they appear in new film 'Mutant Mayhem' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise still has a little turtle power from its heroes on a half shell, with the reboot co-written by Seth Rogen with an all-star voice cast including Rogen, Maya Rudolph, and Paul Rudd earning $28 million over the weekend. Debuting on Wednesday, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem pulled in a total of $43.1 million with its head start and another $8.5 million internationally, for a global cume of $51.6 million.

Rounding out the domestic top 5 at the box office, Disney's Haunted Mansion took in $9 million to bring its two-week gross to $42 million domestically, $59.6 million worldwide.

