Director Zach Creggers' hit horror film is now available to watch on digital.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Barbarian.

Writer-director Zach Creggers' horror movie Barbarian became a surprise hit in September thanks to a publicity campaign which kept the movie's twists and turns unspoiled. As cast member Justin Long said when he visited EW's studio at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, "I'm sorry to be cryptic but it's one of those movies you don't want to spoil, which is hard for me because I have such a big mouth, and I really like this movie, so I just want to tell everyone, but I'm not allowed to or an assassin in a Mickey Mouse outfit will shoot a poison dart in my neck."

Here at EW we fully endorse this sentiment of ignorance-is-bliss when it comes to Barbarian and, if you haven't seen the movie yet, please do so before reading further.

Justin Long as Cale in 20th Century Studios' BARBARIAN, exclusively on Hulu. Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

If you have already watched the film, and possess a strong stomach, then we have a treat for you. As we celebrate Barbarian's arrival on all major digital platforms, please enjoy (if that's the right word) a truly disgusting deleted moment from the movie featuring the film's subterranean monster-mother and Long's scumbag actor.

The cast of Barbarian also includes Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård. Watch Barbarian's trailer below and see that deleted scene above.

