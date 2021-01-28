Wiig, Annie Mumolo reunite for the first time since Bridesmaids in a wild comedy that sees Jamie Dornan tearing his shirt off on the beach.

What's the closest you can get to a total mental trip without ingesting hallucinogenic substances? The Stranger Things-inspired new trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a good place to start.

Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo reunite for a candy-coated beachside romp in the new preview below, which follows the longtime collaborators as the titular suburban dwellers who leave their small midwestern town for the first time ever in pursuit of a wild vacation to Florida, where they cross paths with tropical print dresses, a villain hellbent on killing everyone in town, and of course lots of alcohol.

Along the way, plenty of "hot dog soup" is consumed, seashell phone cases are indeed acquired, and Jamie Dornan rips his shirt off (several times) — all while Madonna's "Holiday" soundtracks the whole affair.

"I wanted this movie to feel like a vacation for people visually," director Josh Greenbaum previously told EW of the film. "I was listening to [the initial] pitch, and I was like, 'What in the world is this movie?' But really once I read the script, it was so different, and it was such a return to funny and silly. It was a comedy script that wasn't taking itself too seriously, yet at the center of it is a very sweet, emotional core."

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar — also starring Damon Wayans, Jr., Fortune Feimster, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and the pair's Bridesmaids costar Wendi McLendon-Covey — hits all digital rental services beginning Feb. 12. Watch the new trailer above, and check out EW's exclusive clip at the top of this post.