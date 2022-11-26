Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage.

For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off its dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, reports the horror site Dread Central.

From ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions, the macabre reimagining of Felix Salten's 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods will begin production in January with filmmaker Scott Jeffrey at its helm. Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who directed the notorious upcoming slasher flick Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, will continue his streak of ruining our childhoods, serving as the movie's producer.

"The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love," Jeffrey told the outlet. "Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix's The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!"

While no further plot details were revealed, we all know how Bambi (and audiences) was left deeply traumatized after his mother was slain by a hunter in the animated Disney feature. That, alone, is enough to send some — we're looking at you, Batman — on a quest for revenge. And honestly, the more we think about it, the more we're kind of with him on this one. Get 'em, Bambi!

The Ritual was known for its gargantuan, spindly-looking creatures, which suggests that this new, ticked-off Bambi won't be your cute, run-of-the-mill deer frolicking through the forest. If Bambi is going to be that scary, we shudder to think what Thumper will look like.

How is this even possible, you ask? Well, it's because Bambi — like Winnie the Pooh — entered the public domain this year, allowing the characters to be used in delightful and deadly new ways. (See Winnie the Pooh bludgeoning people with a sledgehammer for all the insight you need.)

Bambi: The Reckoning isn't the only Bambi film that audiences will soon be fawning over. In the same vein as 2019's The Lion King and 2016's The Jungle Book, Disney is also creating a photorealistic remake of their original film too. Although, honestly, having to see a realistic depiction of Bambi's mom death might make it technically a horror film too.

