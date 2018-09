12 ballet movies that are en pointe

Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s gorgeous classic stars Moira Shearer in her film debut (and her first of three collaborations with Powell) as Vicky, a young dancer who stars in a ballet called The Red Shoes, based on the fairy tale of the same name. When Vicky falls in love with a young composer, her devotion to ballet, and to the role that made her famous, threatens to tear them apart. Just like the girl in the fairy tale, once she puts on the red shoes, they can never truly come off — and nothing and no one can make her stop dancing.