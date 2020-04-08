Ballers superfan Elizabeth Warren recommends the perfect quarantine Rock movie

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you were surprised about Sen. Elizabeth Warren being a Ballers superfan, then just wait until you find out her pick for the perfect quarantine Dwayne Johnson movie!

Ahead of the Ballers series finale in October, Warren talked exclusively to EW about her love of Johnson's HBO series. Now, after having presumably rewatched all five seasons, she went on this week's Pod Save America and was asked by host Jon Favreau what comforting Johnson movie she'd recommend during these uncomforting times. Sadly, she doesn't live her life a quarter mile at at time, and instead picked 2010's sports family comedy Tooth Fairy.

"One of my faves!" revealed Warren. "Don't laugh until you've seen it. I promise you this. Get a bowl of popcorn —Tooth Fairy and popcorn — and when you're finished tell me you don't feel better."

The senator will be sad to learn that EW's rankings of Johnson's movies has Tooth Fairy sitting at a painful No. 32 (out of 35 films). "It's always a great sign when you have five screenwriters," says our ranking. "And one of them came up with the line, 'You can't handle the tooth,' but thankfully, The Tooth Fairy made Johnson realize the truth is that he needed to leave behind his run of family films and become the action star that he always was destined to be.

But clearly Warren's love of Johnson is blind. Speaking to EW about Ballers, she pledged her allegiance to her favorite star. "He’s my kind of guy!" she declared. "Who doesn’t like The Rock? And I have to say, who doesn’t love The Rock’s wardrobe choices — don’t they just knock you out? Those vests and the pink shirts…Oh man, it is eye candy."

We're currently waiting for response from the Tooth Fairy about Warren's stance on candy.

