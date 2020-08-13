A killer weave comes to life in first trailer for Justin Simien's Bad Hair

Bad Hair type TV Show

A young woman struggles with society's notions of beauty in the first teaser for Justin Simien's (Dear White People) new horror movie Bad Hair, arriving on Hulu this fall.

Set in 1989 Los Angeles, the thought-provoking film follows Anna Bludso (Elle Lorraine), who hopes to rise up the ranks of the black music video TV show she works for. To her dismay, her new boss, played by Vanessa Williams, heavily implies that she needs to get a weave if she ever wants to make it on air. Unfortunately, the one Anna gets turns out to be a killer weave.

“It is sort of doing very well for her career by day, but there is a hidden toll to pay at night,” Simien told EW in January ahead of the movie's Sundance premiere. “It’s a psychological social thriller that is a commentary on the American experience and the kind of quiet little deaths we all have to endure to advance and be seen by mainstream society.”

The movie also stars Lena Waithe, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, Blair Underwood, Usher Raymond IV, and Chanté Adams.

Watch the trailer above.

Bad Hair debuts Oct. 23 on Hulu.

