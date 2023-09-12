Bad Bunny says he's no longer starring in Sony's El Muerto movie

Bad Bunny won't be suiting up as El Muerto any time soon.

In a lengthy Vanity Fair profile, Bad Bunny — a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was asked about the status of El Muerto, resulting in "an awkward silence." "I don't know what to say," Martínez finally said, telling Vanity Fair that the situation was "delicate." His publicist later chimed in, saying of the film: "Obviously, it's out."

Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Bad Bunny | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sony pulled the film from its release schedule in June, attributing the shift to the ongoing Hollywood strike and Bad Bunny's busy touring schedule. The film is still in development, with Jonás Cuarón attached to direct.

In Marvel comics, Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez is an antihero and wrestler who gains superpowers after he inherits a mysterious luchador mask. El Muerto would have made him the first Latino Marvel character to get his own solo, live-action film.

Bad Bunny spoke about El Muerto on stage at last year's CinemaCon, telling the audience, "It's incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching it, and now I'm a wrestler. That's why I love this character. I think it's the perfect role [for] me. It will be epic."

In addition to wrestling for WWE, Bad Bunny has acted in multiple films, including F9, Bullet Train, and the upcoming biopic Cassandro with Gael García Bernal. Martínez told Vanity Fair that he's eager to tackle more film projects, adding, "As a movie consumer myself, I'm not one to watch a lot of action movies. I'd even say it's my least favorite genre. I would really like to play other kinds of things, like a little bit more drama, romance too, or comedy."