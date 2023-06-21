Bad Bunny's Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto removed from Sony release calendar

Bad Bunny won't be stepping into the ring as the superpowered wrestler El Muerto any time soon.

Sony Pictures announced Wednesday that it has removed the Spider-Man spin-off movie El Muerto from its theatrical release calendar, after previously scheduling it for Jan. 12, 2024.

There is hope for Benito fans: EW has learned that the project, which would be the first live-action Marvel movie led by a Latino character, is still in development. But the current Hollywood writers' strike and Bad Bunny's busy touring scheduling have impacted the timeline.

Bad Bunny; El Muerto and Spider-Man Bad Bunny; El Muerto and Spider-Man | Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty; Marvel Comics

Plot details have yet to be revealed for the Jonás Cuarón-directed movie, but in the comics, Juan Carlos Estrada Sánchez (alias El Muerto) is a hero who descends from a long lineage of wrestlers with superpowers that derive from a special mask. He squares off against the wrestling god El Dorado to avenge the death of his father, and finds himself in a battle against Spider-Man, whom he nearly unmasks, before the two team up to take down El Dorado.

"It's incredible. I love wrestling," Bad Bunny said of taking on the title role at Sony's CinemaCon presentation last year. "I grew up watching it and now I'm a wrestler. This is why I love this character. I think it's the perfect role [for] me. It will be epic."

The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper and singer has indeed ventured into pro wrestling, appearing in a number of WWE matches. His film and TV credits also include Bullet Train, opposite Brad Pitt, and Narcos: Mexico, opposite Diego Luna.