Watch Will Smith, Martin Lawrence lose it in Bad Boys for Life blooper reel

Bad Boys for Life type Movie

Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence clearly had the time of their lives filming the latest entry in their hit franchise.

As evidenced by EW's exclusive blooper reel from the blockbuster sequel Bad Boys for Life — which earlier this year grossed over $200 million at the domestic box office — the pair's onscreen chemistry stems from their equally addictive energy palling around on set.

"I'm just trying to see if I'm tripping: If you were gong to f—k a witch, would you use a condom?" Smith asks, hilariously trolling Lawrence just before a serious take, while the duo later longs for a scene to end so they can get back to their hotel.

Elsewhere in the clip, costar Paola Núñez has a tough time pronouncing the word "perimeter," Lawrence forgets how to spell "team," and supporting actor Joe Pantoliano loses it over baked goods.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and co-starring Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Kate Del Castillo, and Charles Melton, Bad Boys for Life — the third installment in the long-running series — again follows detectives Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) as mature versions of their former selves who attempt to take down a dangerous cartel while the latter contemplates retirement.

Bad Boys for Life is available digitally tomorrow, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Tuesday, April 21. Watch EW's exclusive blooper reel above.

