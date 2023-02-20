See the stars of Back to the Future reunite at FanExpo Portland

Back when the Back to the Future films were made, 2015 seemed so far away. Now here we are in 2023, and there's still no mass-market hoverboards. One thing hasn't changed, however: People still love Back to the Future.

The stars of the beloved '80s time-travel franchise — Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas F. Wilson — ventured through time and space to reunite at FanExpo Portland this past weekend, and Thompson was kind enough to chronicle their exploits on Instagram.

"Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family," Thompson, who played Marty McFly's mother Lorraine in the films, wrote alongside several photos from the event. "So many fun fan moments too and a llama." (Slide through the photos of her post to see said llama.)

Thompson's multi-part Instagram post also included a short video of her and Lloyd, who memorably played mad scientist Doc Brown (and went on to inspire the genius antihero of Rick & Morty). "Look what the cat dragged in," Thompson says with a smile.

Like any FanExpo attendee, Thompson also indulged her love of another sci-fi classic with pictures of Star Trek: The Next Generation veterans Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Gates McFadden.

All three Back to the Future films were directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by him and Bob Gale, but they weren't in attendance at this particular reunion.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: