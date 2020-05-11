Great Scott! Watch Back to the Future cast have virtual reunion hosted by Josh Gad

Back to the Future type Movie genre Sci-fi,

Comedy

"Where we're going, we don't need roads," Christopher Lloyd said, reprising his character Doc Emmett Brown's famous line to kick-off actor Josh Gad's Back to the Future reunion on Monday.

The special event saw Lloyd have a fun conversation with costars Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue, Claudia Wells, director Robert Zemeckis, screenwriter Bob Gale, theme song writer Huey Lewis, and composer Alan Silvestri with the goal of raising funds for Project Hope. J.J. Abrams also popped up as a longtime fan of the franchise to ask the group questions.

Although Zemekis and Gale have shot down ideas of a Back to the Future reboot in the past, Gad asked the group what would be a good time traveling storyline they'd consider.

"I'd like to go back to January to warn us about coronavirus," Thompson said.

As a special surprise bonus, Gad's reunion for his YouTube series Reunited Apart shared a special music preview from the Power of Love musical featuring musicians and talent.

Watch the full event above.

Related content: