Tawny Kitaen, Bachelor Party and music video star, dies at 59

Tawny Kitaen, the actress and model known for her role in Bachelor Party and for appearing in music videos for the rock band Whitesnake in the '80s, has died. She was 59.

Kitaen died Friday at her home in Newport Beach, Calif., according to the Orange County coroner's office. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Tawny Kitaen Tawny Kitaen in 2018. | Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Born Julie Kitaen in San Diego in 1961, the actress rose to fame as a "video vixen" in the 1980s, appearing in several music videos for Whitesnake, most famously the hit single "Here I Go Again" in 1987. Kitaen also featured in the videos for "Still of the Night," "Is This Love" and "The Deeper the Love," and was married to the band's lead singer David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991.

Kitaen also appeared in several movies and TV shows during this time, most famously playing the fiancée of Tom Hanks' character in the 1984 sex comedy Bachelor Party. Her credits also included the French action-comedy The Perils of Gwendoline in the Land of the Yik-Yak, the horror movie Witchboard, and the 1991 Seinfeld episode "The Nose Job." More recently, Kitaen appeared on several reality shows, including Botched and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Kitaen struggled with substance abuse for many years, and was charged with cocaine possession in 2006. She was also charged with domestic violence for an incident with her ex-husband, former baseball pitcher Chuck Finley. The two were married from 1997 to 2002 and had two daughters, Wynter and Raine.

In a statement posted to Kitaen's Instagram account, her children wrote, "We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom. We just want to say thank you to all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."