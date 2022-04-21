EW has confirmed the complaint is not against Ansari, the movie's director, but Searchlight is conducting an investigation as production has halted.

Aziz Ansari's directorial debut is in cinematic limbo after an internal complaint prompted Searchlight Pictures to suspend the production of Being Mortal.

EW could not verify the nature of the complaint, though a representative for Searchlight confirmed that the production is temporarily halted as the studio investigates the complaint, which was made last week.

The complaint is not against Ansari, who also wrote the film and is producing alongside Youree Henley — both of whom are assisting Searchlight with the investigation.

Deadline first reported news of Being Mortal's production suspension.

Aziz Ansari's first film as a director, 'Being Mortal,' has been halted after a production complaint

Being Mortal stars Bill Murray, Keke Palmer, and Seth Rogen is an adaptation of practicing surgeon Atul Gawande's reality-based book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, which explores aging, death, the state of elderly people in nursing homes, and more through the medical professional's own experience with treating patients as well as anecdotes from his family history.

Searchlight previously announced that it would release Being Mortal in 2023.

