Aya Cash wants a horrifyingly good time in trailer for Scare Me

By Clark Collis
August 14, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT
Advertisement

Shudder has been terrifyingly good at keeping horror fans occupied during lockdown with movies like The Room and, most recently, the Poltergeist-meets-a-Zoom-call frights of Host. With Halloween, unbelievably, just around the corner, the streaming service hopes to continue its killer run with the horror-comedy Scare Me.

The film is directed by and stars Josh Ruben as a frustrated copywriter who checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a pizza-delivering horror fan (Chris Redd from Saturday Night Live).

Scare Me premieres on Shudder Oct. 1. Exclusively watch the film's trailer above and see the new poster below.

Brigade Publicity

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com