Aya Cash wants a horrifyingly good time in trailer for Scare Me

Shudder has been terrifyingly good at keeping horror fans occupied during lockdown with movies like The Room and, most recently, the Poltergeist-meets-a-Zoom-call frights of Host. With Halloween, unbelievably, just around the corner, the streaming service hopes to continue its killer run with the horror-comedy Scare Me.

The film is directed by and stars Josh Ruben as a frustrated copywriter who checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a pizza-delivering horror fan (Chris Redd from Saturday Night Live).