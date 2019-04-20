Can you identify these Avengers stars by their yearbook photos?

Avengers: Endgame
Before they were Earth’s mightiest heroes and villains, the stars of the Avengers films were high school students posing for their yearbook pictures. Ahead of Avengers: Endgame arriving in theaters, see if you can identify the Marvel actors from their throwback photos.
1982
Junior year at Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, Calif.
2008
Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Iron Man
1999
Senior year at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in Sudbury, Mass.
2015
Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Age of Ultron
1983
Freshman year at Virginia Beach Junior High School in Virginia Beach, Va.
2017
Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk via performance-capture technology in Thor: Ragnarok
1995
Senior year at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, S.C.
2018
Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in Black Panthe
1990
Senior year at Spence School in New York, N.Y.
2013
Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in Iron Man 3
1997
Senior year at Lake Stevens High School in Lake Stevens, Wash.
2017
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
1997
Senior year at Newtown High School in Elmhurst, N.Y.
2014
Zoe Saldana as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy
1985
Senior year at Anglo American School in New York, N.Y.
2014
Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, in Guardians of the Galaxy
1974
Sophomore year at Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, Fla.
2018
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Black Panther
1982
Freshman year at Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, Calif.
2018
Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War