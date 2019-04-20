Can you identify these Avengers stars by their yearbook photos?

By Chris Cosgrove
April 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT

AvengersEndgame

© Marvel Studios 2019

Before they were Earth’s mightiest heroes and villains, the stars of the Avengers films were high school students posing for their yearbook pictures. Ahead of Avengers: Endgame arriving in theaters, see if you can identify the Marvel actors from their throwback photos.

1982

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Junior year at Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, Calif.

2008

Everett Collection

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Iron Man

1999

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Senior year at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in Sudbury, Mass.

2015

Everett Collection

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Age of Ultron

1983

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Freshman year at Virginia Beach Junior High School in Virginia Beach, Va.

2017

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk via performance-capture technology in Thor: Ragnarok

1995

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Senior year at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, S.C.

2018

© Marvel Studios 2018

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in Black Panthe

1990

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Senior year at Spence School in New York, N.Y.

2013

Zade Rosenthal/Disney

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in Iron Man 3

1997

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Senior year at Lake Stevens High School in Lake Stevens, Wash.

2017

©Marvel Studios 2017

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

1997

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Senior year at Newtown High School in Elmhurst, N.Y.

2014

Everett Collection

Zoe Saldana as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

1985

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Senior year at Anglo American School in New York, N.Y.

2014

Everett Collection

Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, in Guardians of the Galaxy

1974

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Sophomore year at Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, Fla.

2018

Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Black Panther

1982

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Freshman year at Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, Calif.

2018

©Marvel Studios 2018

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

