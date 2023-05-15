After becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster is swimming onto multiple streaming platforms.

Avatar: The Way of Water will stream on both Disney+ and Max

At long last, Avatar: The Way of Water is swimming onto Disney+ next month... but, interestingly, its streaming journey won't end there.

James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi film will also stream on Max (the platform formerly known as HBO Max, which will change its name on May 23). Avatar: The Way of Water will hit both streaming platforms on June 7.

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) finds a new kind of mount in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) finds a new kind of mount in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water landed in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 16, and went on to gross over $2.3 billion worldwide. That eye-popping total made it not only the highest-grossing movie of 2022, but also the third highest-grossing movie of all time, behind only Avengers: Endgame and its own predecessor, 2009's Avatar. Together with Titanic, this means Cameron has directed three of the top five highest-grossing movies ever.

The film is once again set on the moon Pandora, where Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are now raising a family. But their domestic bliss is disturbed when the human military (or, as the Na'vi call them, "the sky people") return to try their conquest again. Jake's old enemy Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) has been resurrected in an Avatar body and assigned to assassinate the Na'vi resistance leader.

True to its title, Avatar: The Way of Water introduced viewers to Pandora's seaside community of Na'vi, who share an emotional connection with whale-like creatures called Tulkun. Jake and Neytiri's son Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) bonds with a renegade Tulkun named Payakan, and their friendship was a fan-favorite element of the film.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been available to buy or rent digitally since March 28, but still does not have a date for a physical release on DVD or Blu-Ray.

