"The way of water connects all things before your birth and after your death."

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer erupts in oceanic warfare on Pandora

Director James Cameron is showing audiences the way of water in a new look at his Avatar sequel, coming more than a decade after the first record-breaking film.

Good Morning America debuted the full-length Avatar: The Way of Water trailer, which brings us back to the moon of Pandora — albeit a different part than we're used to seeing.

An earlier teaser, attached to screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, gave us snapshots of imagery of the oceans and a new water tribe of Na'vi. But this new trailer offers a lot more details.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return to their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Jake, once a wheelchair-bound military veteran who joined RDA's Avatar project on Pandora, is now living his life in the body of a Na'vi, the blue-skinned inhabitants of this moon. He and Neytiri have built a life for themselves in the jungle, including having kids.

Sigourney Weaver, in a brand-new role that's not Doctora Grace Augustine, plays one of Jake and Neytiri's Na'vi children who seems to be a lot more connected to the All-Mother. "Dad, I know you think I'm crazy, but I feel her," she tells Jake. "I hear her heartbeat." What does Eywa's heartbeat sound like? "Mighty," she replies.

War, however, isn't far behind. The trailer shows fires burning in the jungles of Pandora, Jake and Neytiri's home. This is what likely pushes the family towards the ocean to meet the Metkayina, a tribe of Na'vi who've thrived in the shallow waters of the sea.

"We cannot let you bring your war here," says Cliff Curtis' Tonowari, who leads the Metkayina with Kate Winslet's Rolan.

Avatar The Way of Water Battle returns to Pandora in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Underwater battles ensue as we see both Na'vi tribes joining forces to use the natural world (and its creatures) as weapons against a military assault. Stephen Lang returns as Col. Quaritch, now in a new Na'vi body after his human one was killed in the first movie.

"I need you with me and I need you to be strong," Jake tells Neytiri as war erupts around them.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters this Dec. 16. Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: