Bring a piece of Pandora home with these Avatar: The Way of Water Lego sets starting at $25

And for those who want to bring some of that movie-inspired fun home, you'll want to check out Lego's Avatar: The Way of Water sets. The sets incorporate the film's aquatic and underwater themes into their designs and are beautifully packed with vibrant pinks, blues, greens, and other hues. Most of the sets even come with display stands to help make the included pieces look like they are floating in the water, too. Basically, you can create your own little version of Pandora.