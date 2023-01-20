Bring a piece of Pandora home with these Avatar: The Way of Water Lego sets starting at $25
Avatar: The Way of Water earned $435 million across the globe for its opening weekend and recently claimed a spot among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time. It's the long-awaited sequel to Avatar (2009), which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time and was lauded for its impressive use of CGI and filmmaking technology that was advanced for its time. Needless to say, the film franchise has a solid fan base.
And for those who want to bring some of that movie-inspired fun home, you'll want to check out Lego's Avatar: The Way of Water sets. The sets incorporate the film's aquatic and underwater themes into their designs and are beautifully packed with vibrant pinks, blues, greens, and other hues. Most of the sets even come with display stands to help make the included pieces look like they are floating in the water, too. Basically, you can create your own little version of Pandora.
Avatar: The Way of Water Lego sets
- Lego Avatar: The Way of Water Ilu Discovery, $24.99 at amazon.com, target.com, and walmart.com
- Lego Avatar: The Way of Water Skimwing Adventure, $34.99 at amazon.com, target.com, and walmart.com
- Lego Avatar: The Way of Water Mako Submarine, $59.99 at amazon.com, target.com, and walmart.com
- Lego Avatar: The Way of Water Metkayina Reef Home, $79.99 at amazon.com, target.com, and walmart.com
- Lego Avatar: The Way of Water Payakan The Tulkun & Crabsuit, $99.99 at amazon.com, target.com, and walmart.com
The Water Ilu Discovery Lego set is $25, making it the least expensive of the sets. The set lets you build an ilu, which is one of the sea creatures found in Pandora's reefs, and it comes with Tsireya and Tuk minifigures. Then there's the Skimwing Adventure Lego set; this 259-piece set is going for $35 and lets you build a skimwing, which is another aquatic creature from the movie. It also comes with Tonowari and Jake Sully minifigures.
The Mako Submarine Lego set is a bit bigger of a challenge, as it comes with 553 pieces, including the parts you need to build a Mako Submarine. Plus, wNeteyam, Ao'nung, Spider, and RDA Quaritch minifigures are included. The $60-set also features some unique touches, such as turquoise bananas and purple carrots. The Metkayina Reef Home Lego set, as the name suggests, features a Metkayina clan home in Pandora's reefs. The $80-set includes Neytiri, Kiri, Ronal, and Tonowari minifigures, as well as adorable little green fish and a canoe.
Payakan The Tulkun & Crabsuit Lego set is the most expensive of the Lego sets, coming in at $100. With the 761-piece set, you'll be able to build a tulkun, which is a very large sea creature in Pandora's oceans, as well as a Crabsuit, a human-operated submersible. Lo'ak, Tsireya, and Crabsuit Driver minifigures are also included in the set.
Take a closer look at the Avatar: The Way of Water Lego sets below. Treat the Avatar fan in your life, or stock up on these sets yourself so you can venture into Pandora right in your living room.
