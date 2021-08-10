Avatar star Stephen Lang says fans will be 'enchanted and fascinated' by sequels

"There are people who are going to just adore this world," promises the actor who played Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's original film.

Will the long gap between James Cameron's 2009 science-fiction blockbuster Avatar and the arrival of the director's planned quartet of sequels have been worth the wait for fans of the original movie?

That's an affirmative for franchise actor Stephen Lang. "I think they'll be enchanted and fascinated," he tells EW. "Look, there are people who are going to just adore this world."

Stephen Lang Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch in 'Avatar' | Credit: Mark Fellman/20th Century Studios

In the first Avatar, Lang played Colonel Miles Quaritch, who eventually perished. But that hasn't stopped him from popping up in some form in at least the first two of the sequels.

"I was in communication just last week with New Zealand, with my director, and everything's great — he's working hard," says Lang. "My acting work on both Avatar 2 and 3 is complete. I might have to go back and do a line here and there, but I'm really done."

He continues, "I hate to even call it post-production, what's going on now, because it really is the making of the film. It's just a beautifully imagined universe that Cameron has conceived of here. The partners we have, the people working by his [side], are committed to the vision of it and they bring so much to the table, from the actors to the caterers and everybody else. I'm looking forward to it as much as everyone else. It's been so long in the making, so long a part of my life."

But Lang stops short of sharing any more details. "I have been barred from saying anything. Basically they cut my b---s off if I do."

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 16, 2022. The Lang-starring horror-movie sequel Don't Breathe 2 is out Aug. 13.