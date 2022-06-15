Lauren Montgomery, who worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender and Voltron: Legendary Defender, is directing the film that was announced in February 2021.

Avatar is getting 2 more animated movies, Voltron showrunner to direct first of 3

The new age for the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is a much deeper saga than we imagined.

After announcing one animated movie back in February 2021, Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation revealed Wednesday morning that two more animated movies are in development.

Voltron: Legendary Defender co-showrunner Lauren Montgomery served as a storyboard artist on Avatar: The Last Airbender before moving to sequel series The Legend of Korra as a storyboard artist and producer. She will direct the first movie.

All three films will be separate stories as opposed to a unified trilogy, EW has learned. Further plot details are being kept under wraps.

Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, the architects of Avatar, are on board to executive produce the animated movies with Eric Coleman, another veteran of The Last Airbender.

Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra in The Legend of Korra The 'Avatar'-universe is expanding with two more animated movies. | Credit: Everett Collection (2)

"As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we're keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical," Ramsey Naito, president of Animation and Development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement.

We're now getting so much new Avatar content that it's hard to wrap our brains around it all. Netflix is already filming its live-action Avatar TV series, based on the original Last Airbender cartoon. Though Konietzko and DiMartino bowed out over creative differences, the pair have since launched Avatar Studios to develop other Avatar-related projects, including the three animated movies confirmed today.

The Last Airbender introduced the young Aang as the Avatar. In a world full of benders, where each is able to manipulate one of the four elements — water, earth, fire, and air — an Avatar is born into each life cycle with the ability to master all four elements in order to bring peace to the realm. The Legend of Korra followed with a story about the next reincarnation of the Avatar, a waterbender named Korra.

Which Avatars will the just-announced films follow? Newer incarnations or perhaps familiar faces from one of the Avatar's past lives? Or no Avatar at all, but someone else in this world? Cast your votes.

