Even as a winter storm swept across the country this Christmas, things were decidedly warm and toasty on Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water easily topped the holiday box office this year, beating out new releases for its second weekend at the top of the charts. Per Comscore, James Cameron's big-budget sequel raked in an estimated $56 million over the Christmas weekend, bringing its domestic total up to almost $254 million. Avatar also had a strong showing overseas, adding another $168.6 million internationally and bringing its global total to a whopping $855.4 million.

Avatar has only been in theaters for less than two weeks, and worldwide, it's already the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022. It passed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's global total of $801.8 million, and it's expected to cross $1 billion soon. So far, the only other 2022 films to clear the billion-dollar mark are Top Gun: Maverick ($1.49 billion) and Jurassic World Dominion ($1 billion).

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) lead the Metkayina clan in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Meanwhile, things were decidedly cooler for some of this year's new Christmas releases. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took the second spot with an estimated $11.4 million, while the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody brought in an estimated $5.3 million.

As for Babylon, Damien Chazelle's starry old Hollywood drama, it only earned $3.5 million over the Christmas weekend. That's a particularly dour number, especially since Babylon opened wide in more than 3,300 theaters. With cast members like Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, Babylon has plenty of star power, but reviews have been mixed, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 54 percent and a dismal C+ CinemaScore from audiences. Per Deadline, Paramount needs Babylon to earn $250 million worldwide to break even after budget and marketing costs — a number it seems unlikely to hit.

See the full top 10 list for this year's domestic Christmas box office below, courtesy of Comscore:

1. Avatar: The Way of Water— $56 million

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — $11.4 million

3. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody — $5.3 million

4. Babylon — $.3.5 million

5. Violent Night — $3.1 million

6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — $3 million

7. The Whale — $924,000

8. The Menu — $671,000

9. The Fabelmans — $550,000

10. Strange World — $410,000