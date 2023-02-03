Oona Chaplin will play the chieftain of "an aggressive, volcanic race" of Na'vi, says producer Jon Landau.

Game of Thrones vet to play fire Na'vi leader in Avatar 3, Avatar 5 will go to earth

The first Avatar sequel showed audiences the way of water. The next one will show us the way of fire.

After previously confirming Avatar 3 will introduce a new tribe of Na'vi known as the Ash People, producer Jon Landau says that Game of Thrones veteran Oona Chaplin has been cast to portray the leader of that clan, Varang.

Chaplin, also known for roles in FX miniseries Taboo and Bond flick Quantum of Solace, notably played Robb Stark's wife Talisa on Game of Thrones seasons 2 and 3. She will now play the chief of "an aggressive, volcanic race" of Na'vi in Avatar 3, says Landau.

"There are good humans and there are bad humans. It's the same thing on the Na'vi side," the producer told Empire (via Variety) about the Ash People. "Oftentimes, people don't see themselves as bad. What is the root cause of how they evolve into what we perceive as bad? Maybe there are other factors there that we aren't aware of."

This follows what Landau and director James Cameron previously confirmed to EW, that the forthcoming sequels will introduce new biomes of Pandora and the distinct Na'vi clans that inhabit them. It started with Avatar: The Way of Water highlighting the reef-dwelling Metkayina, whose bodies have adapted to ocean life.

Another big tidbit that Landau confirmed to Empire is that, after a big time jump in Avatar 4 that leads directly into Avatar 5, the final sequel will be partially set on Earth. The producer previously told Gizmodo that Earth would be a setting, but he told Empire that "there's over-population and a depletion of our natural resources that make life harder" on the planet.

"But we don't want to paint a bleak picture for where our world is going," Landau added. "The films are also about the idea that we can change course."

Avatar: The Way of Water is still raking in the big bucks in theaters across the globe. Avatar 3 is currently on the calendar for release on Dec. 20, 2024. Avatar 4 is scheduled for Dec. 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 is scheduled for Dec. 22, 2028.

