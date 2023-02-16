"There's this assumption that, 'We're going to do four Avatar movies.' Dude, I don't even remember the first one!"

Marc Maron calls Avatar 2 audition 'ridiculous': 'Why the f--- would I want that job?'

Comedian Marc Maron was up for a role in Avatar: The Way of Water — in which he would have played Dr. Ian Garvin, a marine biologist helping the RDA hunt down those giant tulkun on Pandora — but Jemaine Clement ultimately got the job. And for that, Maron is thankful.

Maron called his Avatar audition "ridiculous" during a conversation with Josh Horowitz for a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"That was ridiculous," Maron said. "Why the f--- would I want that job?"

He continued, "There's this assumption that, 'We're going to do four Avatar movies.' Dude, I don't even remember the first one! I don't know what this all means to the world."

Marc Maron called his 'Avatar: The Way of Water' audition 'ridiculous.'

Maron joked about how director James Cameron "built this city" at his Long Beach studio in California. "There's people working and doing acrobatics down there all the time. There were tight ropes and cameras and people flying. It's like Cirque du Soleil down there."

He went on to say "the only cool thing" about auditioning for James Cameron is that "he's got sort of like a 'museum of James Cameron.' There's a room where you can see the Titanic model and some other stuff from the other movies."

Maron also admitted that he wasn't well prepared for the audition and felt "totally untethered" with "no sense of character" with all the "acrobats" around him. Suffice it to say, he didn't get the job. "Thank God!" Maron exclaimed.

"And then [Cameron] sent me a box of cigars because he didn't cast me, and I'm like, 'It's okay. Okay, that's nice. It's alright,'" Maron continued. "I don't know, man. At this age, I have no problem saying no."

Watch the full conversation with Maron above.

