Avatar sequel teases Kate Winslet's underwater role in new set photo

Kate Winslet is really diving into her new role for the Avatar sequel that is definitely happening and not some figment of our imaginations despite its multiple delays.

The franchise's official social media feeds have been sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the set, the latest one teasing what we can expect from the Oscar winner's Na'vi transformation. Winslet is seen standing under water at the bottom of a tank recording performance-capture of her role as Ronal, whom she previously described as "a water person."

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images; 20th Century Studios

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent profile. "My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return to star in the multiple sequels, and Avatar 2 will focus heavily on the children of their characters, Jake and Neytiri. Playing these Na'vi kids and members of the Metkayina tribe include actors Britain Dalton, Filip Geljo, Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss, and Duane Evans Jr. Jack Champion will play Javier “Spider” Socorro, a human teen born at the Hell's Gate military complex.

Other underwater moments shared from the set, including shots of Sigourney Weaver in her motion-capture suit hanging onto some underwater creature.

Stephen Lang will also return in some form or another after playing Col. Miles Quaritch, while another set pic shows Edie Falco in her new part as General Ardmore, new head of RDA activity on Pandora.

Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2022, 11 years after the first film's release. Three more sequels are planned.

