Jessica Chastain is a rogue assassin in trailer for action movie Ava
The It actress reveals her inner John Wick.
While Jessica Chastain is well known for her roles in dramas like Zero Dark Thirty, Molly's Game, Take Shelter, and A Most Violent Year, she has regularly appeared in less obviously highfalutin material including the It movies and Mama. She can even be seen — or half-seen, anyway — in Edgar Wright's terrific, but decidedly comedic Hot Fuzz wearing what my former EW colleague Erik Jackson has pointed out on Twitter is the perfect Halloween costume for our pandemic-stricken times.
All of which brings us to the just-released trailer for the new action movie Ava (out Sept. 25). The film stars Chastain as a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.
Ava is directed by Tate Taylor and costars John Malkovich and Colin Farrell.
Watch the film's trailer above.
