Jessica Chastain is a rogue assassin in trailer for action movie Ava

While Jessica Chastain is well known for her roles in dramas like Zero Dark Thirty, Molly's Game, Take Shelter, and A Most Violent Year, she has regularly appeared in less obviously highfalutin material including the It movies and Mama. She can even be seen — or half-seen, anyway — in Edgar Wright's terrific, but decidedly comedic Hot Fuzz wearing what my former EW colleague Erik Jackson has pointed out on Twitter is the perfect Halloween costume for our pandemic-stricken times.