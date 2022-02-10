The Austin Powers cast reunites for an evil good time in new GM Super Bowl ad
Dr. Evil has pressed pause on his plans for world domination. That's because he had to take time out for his new 2022 General Motors Super Bowl ad.
For the 60-second spot, the iconic Mike Myers villain is joined by his Austin Powers costars some 20 years after the franchise's last installment.
In the commercial, Dr. Evil announces outside his volcano lair and in the General Motors HQ high-rise that he will take over of the car manufacturer with the help of right-hand man Number 2 (Rob Lowe) after his son Scott Evil (Seth Green) and assistant Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling) persuade him to save the world by reducing their carbon footprint with GM's electric vehicles.
Myers also gives a rousing performance of the 1992 En Vogue hit "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" before appearing as his newest character in the Austin Powers universe: Scott's son Kyle — or as Dr. Evil nicknames him, "Baby Me."
NBC, which is broadcasting this year's Super Bowl, announced that its 30-second ads were selling for up to $7 million, well over Dr. Evil's "one-million-dollar" ransoms.
Companies like Hellmann's, Squarespace, and Planet Fitness have already released Super Bowl ads, starring Pete Davidson, Zendaya, and Lindsay Lohan, respectively.
Super Bowl LVI kicks off Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
