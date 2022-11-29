Her directorial debut will be something like Hocus Pocus meets Beetlejuice.

Aubrey Plaza wants to be the 'female Tim Burton' with a spooky family-friendly project

Aubrey Plaza is ready to turn her predilection for the strange and unusual into a feature film.

The actress and producer revealed in a GQ profile that she is prepping a family-friendly film as her first directorial effort, one with decidedly macabre vibes.

"I'm trying to fill the female Tim Burton slot," she told GQ of the top-secret project. The magazine hints at other clues, suggesting the film falls somewhere on the spectrum between Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice.

Plaza has produced titles like Emily the Criminal, Ingrid Goes West, and Black Bear, though Emily was the first to display the logo for Evil Hag Productions, her production company founded in 2016.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Tim Burton attends the Tim Burton Lumiere Award ceremony during the 14th Film Festival Lumiere on October 21, 2022 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Arnold Jerocki/Getty

The unnamed project would mark her feature film directorial debut, but beyond hinting at the Burton vibes, Plaza remained mum on any details. She's got plenty in the works as it is, having just wrapped a run on season 2 of White Lotus and nabbing a major role in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which is coming early next year.

Not to mention, she'll be joining the cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Plaza's life is aptly filled with witchy connections. She has co-written two books with creative partner Dan Murphy, The Legend of the Christmas Witch and The Return of the Christmas Witch, which tell the stories of Kristtörn and her twin brother Kristoffer, who get separated as children and wind up on very different paths, with Kristoffer eventually becoming Santa Claus and Kristtörn becoming the Christmas Witch.

"I'm a really big Hocus Pocus fan, so I'm really pumped for the Hocus Pocus sequel," Plaza previously told EW. "Bette Midler as a witch? It's hard to get better than that."

Sounds like she might try though.