John Boyega and Joe Cornish reteaming for Attack the Block sequel

John Boyega and writer-director Joe Cornish are reteaming for a sequel to their cult-classic 2011 alien invasion movie Attack the Block, EW has learned.

"Yes Attack the Block 2 is happening!" Boyega wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Yes I'll be starring and producing! Yes I'm bloody excited! London VS them tings."

In the original movie, the Star Wars franchise actor played a teenager named Moses who is forced to battle a horde of alien invaders who land in his south London neighborhood. The film co-starred Jodie Whittaker and Nick Frost, among others.

Earlier this year, Cornish told EW that he and Boyega were working on a new movie set in the Attack the Block universe.

"John Boyega was round at my place a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden — socially distanced — talking about story ideas until it was so dark we couldn't see each other," he said.

Watch the trailer for Attack the Block above.