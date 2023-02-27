Courtesy of the folks who brought us Titanic II and Mega Piranha.

Move over, Cocaine Bear! Sharknado producers to release Attack of the Meth Gator this summer

It was only a matter of time.

With Cocaine Bear riding high at the box office, low-budget production company The Asylum has announced the forthcoming release of a movie titled Attack of the Meth Gator.

The Asylum specializes in making so-called "mockbusters," films with titles that, let us say, call to mind the names of more generously-financed movies. Previous releases include 2009's Transmorphers: Fall of Man, 2010's Titanic II, and 2016's Independents' Day. The Asylum is also responsible for the Sharknado franchise and the zombie TV show Z Nation.

Attack of the Meth Gator Poster for 'Attack of the Meth Gator' | Credit: The Asylum

The Asylum announced that Attack of the Meth Gator had been added to the company's schedule of upcoming releases via Twitter.

"Hold our bear… I mean, beer. Coming for your life this summer," declared the tweet, accompanied by a poster for the film, which you can see above.

A subsequent tweet clarified that the movie is definitely happening. "We're pumping the meth into Florida's fresh water reserves as we speak!"

Cocaine Bear was released Friday and exceeded expectations by earning $23 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, per Comscore. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the movie is based on the strange 1985 true story of a 175-pound black bear that consumed a significant amount of cocaine left in a Georgia forest.

Here's hoping The Asylum feels the same for its gator.

