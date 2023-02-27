Move over, Cocaine Bear! Sharknado producers to release Attack of the Meth Gator this summer
It was only a matter of time.
With Cocaine Bear riding high at the box office, low-budget production company The Asylum has announced the forthcoming release of a movie titled Attack of the Meth Gator.
The Asylum specializes in making so-called "mockbusters," films with titles that, let us say, call to mind the names of more generously-financed movies. Previous releases include 2009's Transmorphers: Fall of Man, 2010's Titanic II, and 2016's Independents' Day. The Asylum is also responsible for the Sharknado franchise and the zombie TV show Z Nation.
The Asylum announced that Attack of the Meth Gator had been added to the company's schedule of upcoming releases via Twitter.
"Hold our bear… I mean, beer. Coming for your life this summer," declared the tweet, accompanied by a poster for the film, which you can see above.
A subsequent tweet clarified that the movie is definitely happening. "We're pumping the meth into Florida's fresh water reserves as we speak!"
Cocaine Bear was released Friday and exceeded expectations by earning $23 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, per Comscore. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the movie is based on the strange 1985 true story of a 175-pound black bear that consumed a significant amount of cocaine left in a Georgia forest.
The cast is made up of Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and the late Ray Liotta. "I knew when I read the script that I had the ability to make something truly unique," Banks told EW of the film. "I felt a lot of sympathy for the bear."
Here's hoping The Asylum feels the same for its gator.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
- Cocaine Bear filmmaker Elizabeth Banks would direct Cocaine Shark under two conditions
- How Sam Raimi and Jurassic Park influenced Elizabeth Banks' vision for Cocaine Bear
- Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks says she would totally make Cocaine Shark
- Bear goes on a coked-out killing spree in the insane first trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear
- Yes, Cocaine Bear is based on the true story of a bear who ate way too much cocaine
- Marvel's Loki inspired Elizabeth Banks' new Pitch Perfect TV series
Comments