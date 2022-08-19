The actress had one fabulous request for TikTok star Chris Olsen: to help her recreate Sharpay and Ryan's classic duet.

Ashley Tisdale blesses TikTok with reenactment of High School Musical 3's 'I Want It All'

Ashley Tisdale's latest TikTok is nothing short of fabulous.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress's latest video features her and social media star Chris Olsen lip-syncing to "I Want It All" from High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The showstopper was originally performed by Tisdale's character Sharpay and her twin brother, Ryan Evans, played by Lucas Grabeel, in the 2008 film.

In the new clip, Tisdale sidles up to a less-than-enthused Olsen, who can be seen mindlessly scrolling on his phone. But as she sings along to the track's lyrics about fame, fortune, and "a personal stylist, agent, and a publicist," Olsen quickly changes his tune.

As it turns out, the throwback performance was just one part of a much bigger favor Tisdale wanted to ask of Olsen. "Me trying to make Chris help me with my TikTok," she wrote on the video. In its caption, she added, "@chris PLEASE."

However, Olsen might not be up for Tisdale's plea for help. He commented, "I'll think about it," to which Tisdale replied, "HAHAHAHAHA."

After watching the video, fans of the iconic Disney film series were immediately hit with a wave of nostalgia, including fellow Disney alums Christy Carlson Romano and singer Meghan Trainor. Tisdale's HSM costar KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox, wrote, "Yas!!! Love this."

And while he might seem hesitant to help Tisdale out on her TikTok journey right now, it's only a matter of time before Olsen joins in on the fun. As Disney+ noted in the comments, "Sharpay ALWAYS gets what she wants."

