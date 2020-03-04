Image zoom Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Calling all Clueless fans: If you've ever wanted to live Cher Horowitz's life, it's time to roll with the homies to the new pop-up celebrating the classic film's 25th anniversary.

From Paramount Pictures and the team behind recent pop-ups like the 90210 Peach Pit and The Breaking Bad Experience, the As If! pop-up will focus on all things Cher, the Calvin Klein-clad high schooler (played by Alicia Silverstone) looking for love in the coming-of-age comedy.

The upcoming event, set to open in Los Angeles on March 31, will feature a menu of L.A. inspired drinks and Cher-able bar snacks along with set recreations and "photo moments" of the movie's most memorable scenes and quotes (we hope "That was way harsh, Tai" will be included).

Fans can expect an immersive trip into the fashion-forward world of Clueless, which of course will involve recreations of Cher's home/foyer, her famous closet, her high school, and the Valley Party.

As If! will open to the public from March 31 through May 8 at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Also starring Paul Rudd (who has not aged since the film came out) and Stacey Dash, the flick has been a pop-culture staple since its July 1995 debut.

Back in October, it was announced that a TV reboot inspired by the movie was in development at CBS Television Studios that will focus on Dionne, who was played by Dash in the original Clueless.

Related content: